Details emerge on how gunfire, chase erupted on Washington Road

By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect arrested in connection with gunfire on Washington Road near Alexander Drive just as the Masters Tournament was wrapping up nearby on Sunday.

He was identified as Kelvin Taylor, 28.

It happened around 5:39 p.m. Sunday when a deputy saw a black Ford Crown Victoria on Washington Road near Azalea Drive. It appeared to be chasing a white vehicle, and the driver of the Crown Victoria was shooting, deputies said.

Kelvin Taylor
Kelvin Taylor(WRDW)

Deputies chased the vehicle as it traveled east at speeds exceeding 110 mph through areas congested with pedestrian traffic due to the Masters Tournament, deputies said. The driver refused to stop, deputies said.

Deputies conducted a maneuver to stop the Crown Victoria on Calhoun Expressway at Eve Street. The driver was arrested, deputies said.

He said he was shooting at the white vehicle in front of him while driving down Washington Road, deputies said. Taylor stated he believed that the vehicle was his girlfriend’s vehicle she had recently reported stolen, deputies said.

A search of the Crown Victoria yielded a black Taurus PT111 G2 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with two magazines and rounds, deputies said.

The firearm had no record and Taylor was confirmed as not being a convicted felon.

Taylor was issued two citations for felony fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, deputies said.

“Due to the admittance of blatantly shooting in the direction of the driver of the unknown vehicle with the intent to harm,” Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, along with the two issued citations, according to deputies.

He remained in Richmond County jail on Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

