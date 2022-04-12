Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

SC offers new resource for veterans looking for work

U.S. flags veterans generic
U.S. flags veterans generic(Gray)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has a new resource for military veterans looking for work. The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce launched a new veterans portal this week.

The SC Works Veterans Portal helps veterans search for jobs, locate SC Works centers to get help with their resumes or networking, and offers information about training and education.

Click here to visit the SC Works Veterans Portal.

If you are a veteran and already have an SC Works Online Services account, you can use the same login credentials for the new veterans portal.

“We are deeply grateful for our veterans and what they have sacrificed to ensure our nation’s safety, and this Veterans Portal is simply one way for us to better enrich their lives by offering resources and services that help them succeed in this new phase of their careers,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “This portal connects veteran jobseekers with employers in high-demand industries, and also allows South Carolina businesses the ability to post jobs, find resumes, and support veterans proactively.”

MORE NEWS: Owners of popular Upstate restaurant give update on fire that destroyed building

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

A woman wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask.
Urban League finds State of Black America is grim
MORNING MIX
Morning Mix - Baby products 101, CMT Awards, and more!
Kelvin Taylor
Details emerge on how gunfire, chase erupted on Washington Road
Chandler Mann
Suspect sentenced to decades for slaying USC Aiken student