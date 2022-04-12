Progress continues for North Augusta’s new public safety headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders got a look at the latest renderings for the new public safety headquarters on Monday.

Here’s a look at the project and the feedback from people living across the street from it.

NA Public Safety HQ plans (WRDW)

City council is set to vote next week on approving the latest designs for the new public safety headquarters. It’s about a mile away from the current location on East Buena Vista Avenue and will move to where the old Seven Gables Motel used to be.

“I think they got a perfect location there, where they are now,” said Xaveair Hammond, Georgia Avenue resident.

Hammond lives right across the street from the planned location and says he’s worried about more than the traffic.

“It’s going to be noisy. It’s already noisy. A lot of sirens because they are right across the street from us. A lot of sirens,” he said.

A few residents who would share Observatory Avenue don’t mind it.

London Smith, Observatory Avenue resident said: “We really like the fact that the city council has listened to us, and the mayor, in particular, has been a great listener.”

City Administrator Jim Clifford says the city bonded $10.5 million to start the project. The full estimate will come later this year.

Michael Hitchler, Observatory and Georgia Avenue resident said: “When I talked to the chief of police, he said it’s amazing how much the traffic slows down when you have a police station that you’re going by. So, I think there could be a benefit to it.”

The new designs will feature North Augusta-styled architecture, as well as benches lined along the sidewalk for people to use.

Briton Williams, mayor, North Augusta said: “I think council is very pleased because we touched base on exactly the issues brought up. So yes, I’m very positive.”

