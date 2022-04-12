Orangeburg homicide under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a homicide.

On Sunday April, 10, 2022 police were called to the scene at the Orangeburg Manor Apartments at around 3:10 a.m. Investigators were told of potential gunshots at the scene.

On arrival they found the 32-year-old man lying in the living room. Police found a shell casing at the front door step.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

