Officials get a grilling on problems with low-income housing

Ervin Towers is low-income housing for seniors, and representatives from the Augusta Housing Authority spoke. Also, a resident complained that he’s made several maintenance requests (including heating issues) that are never addressed.

Augusta housing officials say they’ll have to move tenants to complete renovations but basically they don’t know how they’ll go about that yet.

Commissioners Alvin Mason and Jordan Johnson put housing officials in the hot seat, asking if they would live in the apartments. The housing officials said: “Yes, if I had to” and, “It’s suitable living.” Mason and Johnson called them out, saying it wasn’t suitable and they need to work with the city to figure out solutions to problems at this location and other low-income apartments that have come before commissioners.