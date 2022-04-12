Massive voter drive in Georgia looks ahead to 2022 elections

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Faith groups, elected leaders and voting advocacy organizations from throughout Georgia will join together Tuesday at the King Center to launch a massive voter planning and education drive for the 2022 election.

The event will begin at the King Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a rally and testimonials, followed by a march down Auburn Avenue and a prayer at the John Lewis mural

The event was organized by a coalition of Georgia faith leaders.

Organizations scheduled to participate include people from Jewish, Muslim, Baptist, Protestant and other faith-based communities, along with representation from the Dekalb Pastors Christian Alliance, the Black Push, Georgia Stand-Up, the New Georgia Project, Concerned Black Clergy, ACLU, Fair Count, Black Votes Matter, Atlanta Urban League, The People’s Agenda and Atlanta NAACP.

