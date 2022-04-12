Local businesses discuss economic boost post-golf tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrons are heading home, and local businesses are counting their blessings.

Before tournament week, we checked in with local businesses near the course about how they were preparing for the big rush.

Now, we are following up on that big economic boost.

We spoke to businesses in the Surrey Center, not far from the course, and they say patrons lived up to their expectations all week long.

“We moved through a lot of golf inventory and a lot of swims,” said Sade Anthony, manager, Palm Village Augusta.

As people came to the course, they also visited the store, making it a golf week to remember.

“The turnout was awesome. We saw out-of-town patrons and our normal Augustans. It felt like we were back, and it was normal,” she said.

The weather also worked in their favor.

“People flew in not knowing that it was going to be so cold, so a lot of last-minute outfit changes happened,” said Anthony.

Not only did patrons shop nearby, but they also dined. French Market Grille says they saw a boom starting the weekend before tournament week.

Shadrick Clay, general manager, French Market Grille said: “This year was blown out of the water.”

It was a welcome change from the last couple of years.

“Previous two years, we wouldn’t have even known it was Masters week if I hadn’t seen commercials for it,” he said.

He’s thankful the return of patrons came with a return of business.

“It was nice to feel like a real restaurant,” he said.

