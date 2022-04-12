Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘Let’s get moving:’ Gov. McMaster talks about pause on new Panthers headquarters

No word yet from Panthers on when development will resume
Governor Henry McMaster said South Carolina is ready for the Carolina Panthers to bring their headquarters to Rock Hill.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During an event in Greenville on Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster said the state is “ready to go” for the Carolina Panthers’ move to South Carolina. Plans to relocate the team’s headquarters and practice facility to Rock Hill have stalled amid financial problems.

Development stopped over a month ago on the $800 million state-of-the-art facility while Rock Hill city and York County leaders work out a new deal with the Panthers. Tepper Sports said the city didn’t make its initial payment in March.

Two weeks ago York County Council voted on a new finance plan to try to restart development but there has been no word yet from the Panthers or owner David Tepper publicly about when that may happen.

“I’ve gotten a call from Mr. Tepper about it and he explained why they were trying to work out a number of important points, and he explained it as a pause,” McMaster said. “I look forward for that pause to be over with and we’ll get on going.”

The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility coming to Rock Hill.(Carolina Panthers/Populous)

McMaster said on the state level they are ready for the development to move forward, but despite multiple conversations, the team and local officials are “at an impasse.”

“I’ve had a number of conversations with him over the months,” McMaster said. “But they’re at an impasse now as you can read in the paper with the city and the county and the organization. I hope they get everything worked out because we’re ready to go.”

Last week, WBTV reported that York County government officials were still awaiting word from Tepper on the future of the project, but York County Senator Wes Climber said he believes “Tepper will be a man of his word and this project will be completed.”

“The state has done its part and we want to encourage everyone to resolve whatever differences there are and let’s get moving,” McMaster said Tuesday. “We want the Panthers to be right there.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges
Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach.
Street gang members indicted in 8-year-old’s fatal drive-by shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault
Windsor Spring Road.
Deputies respond to Windsor Spring Road accident
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen
Master’s Table Soup Kitchen reopening indoor dining space
The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.
Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge
From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp
Morning Mix
Interview with Rock Fore! Dough organizers
Morning Mix
City of Aiken Hopelands Concert Series returns!