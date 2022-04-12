Happening This Weekend: “Woofstock” returns to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and after three years, it’s back.

We’re talking about Woofstock. A day full of races and contests for shelter dogs and your own.

The main event is Weiner dog racing, and you can catch it all on April 15 from 11 to 2 p.m. at Citizens Park.

“It is hysterical. It is so funny,” said Ellie Joos, event organizer.

Organizers expect hundreds to come out for the contests, vendors, and racing.

“Some dogs will run to the finish line, some dogs will spin around and look for their friends, some dogs will just stop. It’s hysterical to watch them,” she said.

She says it’s all for the Aiken County Animal Shelter. It’s a chance to raise money and get some dogs out of the shelter.

“People get to see them in a different environment. If people come here, the dogs are barking and jumping in their kennels, but when they see them out in a more natural environment, they get to see their personalities a little better,” said Joos.

Joos says it makes a difference. Many dogs they bring to the event get adopted.

“It is a great way to promote the shelter in our community,” she said.

They’re ready, and it won’t be long before we find out which dog is the winner.

“Finally, it’s here! So, we’re really excited,” said Joos.

