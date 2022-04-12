Grant Me Hope | ‘I really want to support people,’ Marylaphine says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Marylaphine.

Born in 2011, she enjoys watching funny movies, playing soccer and “Uno,” listening to hip-hop and dance music, and drawing.

“I want to be a truck driver and I want to do hair and nails because there’s not as many as female truck drivers,” she said.

“I would actually want to travel the world a lot, like go to different places, different cities, different towns.”

At school, where she earns good grades, is well-behaved, and gets along well with the other kids, her favorite class is art.

She needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive.

Her family will also need to support her desire to maintain her relationships with her siblings who have been planned for separately.

“I feel like what I could bring to a family is support because I really want to support people,” she said.

To inquire about her, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

