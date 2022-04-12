Submit Photos/Videos
Destanni Henderson is heading to Indiana, drafted in second round

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(UofSC)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The recent national champ, Destanni Henderson has been drafted into the WNBA.

Henderson was drafted in the second round, as the eighth pick, and the 20th pick overall. She will be playing for the Indiana Fever women’s basketball team.

Gamecock head coach, Dawn Staley was in attendance during the draft announcement.

“Henny stayed the course without one complaint in 4 years…giving God all the glory for winking at her today,” Staley said in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

