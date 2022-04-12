Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-50s early this morning. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon, high temps. will warm into the mid-80s with winds out of the SW between 5-10 mph.

While we’ll stay dry river levels are expected to rise in Augusta as more water is released from Clark’s Hill Lake. Minor flooding could be possible along the riverwalk and southern sections of Richmond and Aiken counties.

Temps will return to the mid-80s on Wednesday with a little more cloud cover expected. Overnight temps will fluctuate between the mid-50s and low 60s over the next several mornings. We are expected to stay dry both Tuesday and Wednesday which means pollen levels will stay elevated.

Our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will come on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. Temps are expected to remain in the 80s through the week and Easter Weekend. That front will likely stall to our south and then move back north for the weekend with means we’ll continue with the slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, as of now, the highest chance for rain looks to be in the evening on both days.

