Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warming trend followed by late week rain chances.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-50s early this morning. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon, high temps. will warm into the mid-80s with winds out of the SW between 5-10 mph.

While we’ll stay dry river levels are expected to rise in Augusta as more water is released from Clark’s Hill Lake. Minor flooding could be possible along the riverwalk and southern sections of Richmond and Aiken counties.

Temps will return to the mid-80s on Wednesday with a little more cloud cover expected. Overnight temps will fluctuate between the mid-50s and low 60s over the next several mornings. We are expected to stay dry both Tuesday and Wednesday which means pollen levels will stay elevated.

Our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will come on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. Temps are expected to remain in the 80s through the week and Easter Weekend. That front will likely stall to our south and then move back north for the weekend with means we’ll continue with the slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, as of now, the highest chance for rain looks to be in the evening on both days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck
cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA

Latest News

Golf Forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Lawn Forecast
Nice and Warm Into Mid Week
Pollen Meter
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Late Week Rain
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding