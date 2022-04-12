Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s we’ll be staying comfortable with temps cooling into the mid 60s by midnight with increasing cloud cover. If you have any outdoor plans this evening at home or going out you’ll be in great shape!

While we’ll stay dry river levels are expected to rise in Augusta as more water is released from Clark’s Hill Lake, the latest forecast does keep the river out of action or flood stage, however stronger currents on the river are likely so use caution if kayaking.

Temps will return to the mid-80s on Wednesday with a little more cloud cover expected. Overnight temps will fluctuate between the mid-50s and low 60s over the next several mornings. We are expected to stay dry both Wednesday and most of Thursday which means pollen levels will stay elevated.

Our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will come on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a Marginal (1/5) low risk for severe storms but the overall likelihood of impactful strong to severe storms remains low.

Temps are expected to remain in the 80s through the week and Easter Weekend. That front will likely stall to our south and then move back north for the weekend with means we’ll continue with the slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, as of now, the highest chance for rain looks to be in the evening on both days. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.