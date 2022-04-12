Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Army recruiters meet with local students to grow the cyber force

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing our local cyber force is the goal for Army recruiters traveling to schools across the river region.

We were at Cross Creek High School, where Army recruiters are working to keep our students local.

“Our students don’t get to see the cyber side of it or the satellites or any science and technology needs that need to be met. To get our students excited about learning, that’s what we’re really into,” said Chris Hughes, principal, Cross Creek High School.

MORE | Plans to build new automotive training center in Laney Walker area

Sergeant First-Class Jacquell Hicks said: “I once was one of the kids out here. I’m from Augusta, so I know for a fact that joining the military helped me a lot in becoming a man or if they’re becoming a woman. If it makes you responsible and more accountable for a lot of things.”

Between Fort Gordon, the cyber center, and T5 Data Centers development, the possibilities are endless.

MORE | South Carolina schools may face a new measure of success

Sergeant First-Class John Heisler, deputy station commander of Augusta recruiting station said: “A lot of kids don’t know what their next step is after high school. We provide them a step by step on what they need to do and what career path bests fit them, and we provide them the opportunity.”

They brought out equipment from satellites to hard drives and even a wrecker. Recruiters will be at North Augusta High on Wednesday and Lakeside on Friday. There are more than 80 jobs and bonuses for signing.

“Columbia County and Richmond County, we probably produce more cyber students and soldiers entering the Army than any other place in the country,” said Heisler.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Columbia County resident
Locals share thoughts on viral Columbia County video
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

JET Middle School
‘We have to save our kids’: Mom speaks out on daughter’s bullying experience
Aiken animal shelter
Happening This Weekend: “Woofstock” returns to Aiken County
Mom speaks out on daughter's bullying experience
Mom speaks out on daughter's bullying experience
"Woofstock" returns to Aiken County
"Woofstock" returns to Aiken County