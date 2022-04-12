Army recruiters meet with local students to grow the cyber force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing our local cyber force is the goal for Army recruiters traveling to schools across the river region.

We were at Cross Creek High School, where Army recruiters are working to keep our students local.

“Our students don’t get to see the cyber side of it or the satellites or any science and technology needs that need to be met. To get our students excited about learning, that’s what we’re really into,” said Chris Hughes, principal, Cross Creek High School.

Sergeant First-Class Jacquell Hicks said: “I once was one of the kids out here. I’m from Augusta, so I know for a fact that joining the military helped me a lot in becoming a man or if they’re becoming a woman. If it makes you responsible and more accountable for a lot of things.”

Between Fort Gordon, the cyber center, and T5 Data Centers development, the possibilities are endless.

Sergeant First-Class John Heisler, deputy station commander of Augusta recruiting station said: “A lot of kids don’t know what their next step is after high school. We provide them a step by step on what they need to do and what career path bests fit them, and we provide them the opportunity.”

They brought out equipment from satellites to hard drives and even a wrecker. Recruiters will be at North Augusta High on Wednesday and Lakeside on Friday. There are more than 80 jobs and bonuses for signing.

“Columbia County and Richmond County, we probably produce more cyber students and soldiers entering the Army than any other place in the country,” said Heisler.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.