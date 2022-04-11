With support of kin, caddie, Scheffler’s win was team effort

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s journey to Augusta was a true family affair.

Scheffler and each of his three sisters have played golf, and his father, Scott, served as the stay-at-home dad while his mother, Diane, worked.

Scheffler’s score of 10-under 278 gave him a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Augusta National for his first major championship.

It further cemented his status as the No. 1 player in the world.

All of it came in a span of about two months and capped a week where the 25-year-old seemed to handle the pressure that comes with being in Masters contention with ease.

Scheffler says having his dad at home instead of mom wasn’t unusual to him, and Scott Scheffler said he was happy to be the one who ferried the children to various sporting events.

“Wasn’t unusual for me. I didn’t know any different,” Scheffler said. “Fortunately for me, I grew up with three sisters and my dad was there, and he did a great job raising us. Both my parents I think would do anything for any of us.”

He described his only son as a “good kid” who will make a good champion after Scottie’s triumph underneath the Georgia pines.

Another key person in Scheffler’s win was veteran caddie Ted Scott.

Scott was retiring last fall. He was done with golf, ready to do something else, probably teach the game.

And when Scheffler called to ask him to work for him, an answer didn’t come easily.

Scott was truly torn.

He told his family to pray on it for a week.

They did and they told him to take Scheffler’s offer. That still wasn’t convincing enough; Scott told the family to pray for another week.

Nobody’s mind was changed. Finally,

He let Scheffler know the decision had been made.

A few months later, they won the Masters.

Masters champions get to go to the Masters Club dinner and come back for life.

“That’s the coolest part about this whole deal,” Scheffler said. “This is such a fun golf course. It’s such a fun piece of property. I mean, it’s Augusta National. It’s about as cool as it gets. It’s so fun to play. I just can’t ― I can’t believe that I can come back for a lifetime and get to enjoy, enjoy this golf course.”

