Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Wildlife agencies ask for reports of giant, invasive lizard sightings

DNR warns about Tegus lizards
DNR warns about Tegus lizards
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina and Georgia.

The South American tegu is a black and white lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they’re trying to locate and remove tegus from the state before they increase in number and threaten native wildlife.

The lizards eat other reptiles and the eggs of ground-nesting birds like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

Recently, tegus have been documented in numerous South Carolina counties, including Greenville County.

SC DNR is also working to remove tegus from the wild.

They are often kept as pets and owners of black and white tegus are required to register them in South Carolina.

South Carolina DNR said if you see a tegu lizard in the wild, report it using this form.

You can also report sightings to the Georgia Invasive Species Task Force here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection...
Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown
Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters...
Scheffler chased win with a caddie who knew the way

Latest News

Sheriff's office talks crime during tournament week
Sheriff's office talks crime during tournament week
Huggy Wuggy
What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral
What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral
What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral
Augusta airport
Augusta airport is bustling as patrons leave, locals return
airport
Airport bustling as patrons leave, locals return