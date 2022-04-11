What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A scary cartoon character is going viral among young children who are seeing and sharing online videos with their friends.

Some kids are acting out what they see in videos of a game called ‘Poppy-Playtime’.

The monster is named Huggy Wuggy and is not as friendly as the name. That’s part of the concern. The character is from a popular video game, and apparently, all the kids are talking about it.

“I found this drawing in his bag,” said Sheila Smith

Smith said her 8-year-old son gave her a scare when she found a picture he’d drawn of the monster after friends at school showed him videos they’d found online.

“He finally told me that the character told him that the parents had hurt him and taken his kid, so they need to kill us,” she said.

We had to see these videos for ourselves and found thousands where the character bites off arms. And sings this song, ‘I’ll hug you forever and ever, till you breathe your last breath forever and ever.’

Some videos are from the game, but some, likely the ones her son watched, were created by others showing an even darker side to Huggy Wuggy.

Police in England sent a warning to parents to be aware of the videos. Since the name Huggy Wuggy sounds innocent enough, the videos most likely slipped passed YouTube Kids restrictions.

“I’m a strict mom. Everything that goes on his tablet and his phone has to go by me, and it still slipped through,” said Smith.

After the police warning, these videos are no longer available on YouTube Kids. But thousands still exist on regular YouTube and TikTok. This is a reminder for all parents to check things out ahead of time, even if the game or video has a playful name.

Police say children are emulating the character on school playgrounds. Poppy Playtime is currently the second most downloaded puzzle game on App Store.

Smith has warned parents of her experience by posting on Facebook.

“They’ve heard about it, but they haven’t had that interaction that my son had. That’s good but keep your eyes open,” she said.

