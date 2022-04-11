Six men indicted for illegal firearms possession and drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six men were indicted for illegal firearms possession and drugs after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The indicted cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

“It is a priority of our office to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to target those whose illegal possession of firearms threatens the safety of our communities, we won’t tolerate violent criminal activity in the Southern District,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Here is a list of defendants that were named in the federal indictment case from April 2022.

Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, Willacoochee, charged with distribution of hydrocodone and methamphetamine; possession with Intent to distribute five or more grams of Methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rashejon B. Curry, 28, Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Nequan O’Neal Roberson, 22, Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charles Barnes, 50, Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kareem M. Harris, 38, Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James Hoffman, 37, Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to officials, in the past four years, more than 750 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony.

