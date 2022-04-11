Submit Photos/Videos
Second COVID boosters available at Ga. public health clinics

By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s East Central Public Health District, which includes the Richmond County Health Department, is now offering second-dose boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

While they are considered the second booster shots, they’re actually the fourth shot for people who’ve received two initial doses and one earlier booster.

Eligible people include:

  • People 50 years of age and older and who received the initial booster at least four months earlier.
  • People age 12 and older who are immunocompromised and who received the initial booster at least four months earlier.
  • People age 18 or older who received the Johnson & and Johnson initial shot or initial shot plus booster.

You can register online or walk in. For more information, call 706-721-5800.

South Augusta clinical services

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Health Department has reopened the south Augusta clinic for clinical services.

The location at 2420 Windsor Spring Road is open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in services include sexually transmitted disease infection and immunizations. Appointments are required for family planning, hypertension and Pregnancy (Medicaid recipients, Tuesdays and Wednesday only).

For more information, visit www.edphd.com or call 706-790-0661

