Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots warming up after no weekend winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner over the weekend, the South Carolina Education Lottery says the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot are warming up.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot were 05-07-24-31-34-04.

Monday night’s Powerball draws were for $288 million and Mega Millions drew for $106 million, according to the Lottery.

Tickets for the Powerball are two dollars and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Monday in order to try your luck for the $288 million jackpot.

Tickets for Mega Millions are also two dollars but must be purchased by 10 p.m. Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.