New plans for more affordable housing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders will decide whether to approve a master plan to address homelessness in Augusta.

One of the main aspects of the homelessness task force’s plan was to find ways to prioritize affordable housing. They mentioned creating housing on underutilized land in the county.

That’s where blight remediation comes in, and now another city department has a plan to make it work. The housing market might be hot, but not everyone can find a place to call home.

“We need houses for persons that make $16 to $20 an hour, said Shawn Edwards, Augusta Land Bank Authority, director.

As Augusta’s homelessness task force plan makes its way to commission, another plan for affordable housing is on the agenda, too.

“Cities are becoming unaffordable. There was not an ambition for a land bank to become a development authority. But you can’t get property cheaper than using tax foreclosure,” he said.

For years, the land bank authority has assisted the city with acquiring and maintaining blighted properties. Now they’re asking for $1.1 million to kick off new efforts.

The goal is to rehab an initial 50 to 75 blighted homes making them livable again, then continue the cycle by using funds gained by sales to flip others.

“We’ve never had a direct infusion of money into the project itself,” he said.

It’s a process never done before by this bank but successful in other cities like Atlanta.

“There is a need for a product on the ground that meets the individual that’s got a janitorial job at one of our high schools,” said Edwards.

If the money is approved, Edwards estimates they’ll see completed rehabbed houses by the end of the year and up for sale early next year.

“We’ve got to have a product for everybody,” he said.

