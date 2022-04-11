Locals share thoughts on viral Columbia County video

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Columbia County have some thoughts about a video posted on the county government’s Facebook page.

It’s meant to market the area to new homeowners, but many who live there don’t feel represented.

The video has more than 73,000 views and along with it, backlash.

“The first thing I noticed was the incredible lack of diversity,” said Latasha Abraham, Columbia County resident.

With more than a thousand comments, folks are bringing to light the issue of representation.

Cheri Tutt, Columbia County resident said: “It’s more diverse here, and for some reason, that video did not depict what I see every day. What my children see, what my neighborhood looks like.”

The video shows a young white girl growing up in Columbia County.

Abraham said: “You mean to tell me that throughout her entire life, there was no diversity.”

Numbers show Columbia County is more diverse than many other counties across the nation.

“I think the video, in general, was disheartening because I saw so many places I frequent daily, but I didn’t see any representation of me,” she said.

We reached out Allison South Media, the marketing team that made the video. We were told to direct all questions to the owner of the video, which is Columbia County. The county tells us it doesn’t plan to re-make the video and will not be releasing a statement.

Tutt said: “We live here, too. We’re taxpayers. We’re successful citizens of Columbia County. Our dollars matter in Columbia County, but we’re not being represented.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.