Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Locals share thoughts on viral Columbia County video

By Clare Allen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Columbia County have some thoughts about a video posted on the county government’s Facebook page.

It’s meant to market the area to new homeowners, but many who live there don’t feel represented.

The video has more than 73,000 views and along with it, backlash.

“The first thing I noticed was the incredible lack of diversity,” said Latasha Abraham, Columbia County resident.

MORE | 3 Black players mark a major milestone for the Masters

With more than a thousand comments, folks are bringing to light the issue of representation.

Cheri Tutt, Columbia County resident said: “It’s more diverse here, and for some reason, that video did not depict what I see every day. What my children see, what my neighborhood looks like.”

The video shows a young white girl growing up in Columbia County.

Abraham said: “You mean to tell me that throughout her entire life, there was no diversity.”

Numbers show Columbia County is more diverse than many other counties across the nation.

MORE | Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest

“I think the video, in general, was disheartening because I saw so many places I frequent daily, but I didn’t see any representation of me,” she said.

We reached out Allison South Media, the marketing team that made the video. We were told to direct all questions to the owner of the video, which is Columbia County. The county tells us it doesn’t plan to re-make the video and will not be releasing a statement.

Tutt said: “We live here, too. We’re taxpayers. We’re successful citizens of Columbia County. Our dollars matter in Columbia County, but we’re not being represented.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection...
Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown
Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters...
Scheffler chased win with a caddie who knew the way

Latest News

homes
New plans for more affordable housing in Augusta
Augusta housing
Plans for more affordable housing
cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA