I-20 lane closure planned for 2 nights near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Interstate 20 lane closure is planned for two nights to repair a damaged guardrail, according the the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close one right lane and the right shoulder of eastbound I-20 Monday and Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The exact time may change due to weather conditions.

The work will take place from mile marker 201 to half a mile east near the state line. That’s near the Georgia welcome center.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.