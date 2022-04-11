Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

How to win your very own Atlanta Braves World Series Ring

Win a World Series ring
Win a World Series ring(Atlanta Braves)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are giving fans a chance to bring home their own World Series ring after the players received their official rings over the weekend.

Fans can enter to win the Atlanta Braves Foundation World Series Ring Sweepstakes, presented by Jostens, by clicking here. All net proceeds will benefit the foundation. The campaign will end May 8 when the Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

There will be four price points for entry:

  • 1 Entry for $21
  • 2 Entries for $40
  • 5 Entries for $100
  • 10 Entries for $200

The mission of the Atlanta Braves Foundation is to build community through baseball engaging Braves Country, reaching vulnerable populations, and improving equity and access in sport, health, education and well-being outcomes for children, families and communities. On the road to the Championship in 2021, the Atlanta Braves Foundation provided more than $4.1 million in support across more than 300 community-based non-profit organizations serving tens of thousands of Braves fans in Atlanta and across Braves Country.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

White Sox, LHP Keuchel agree to $55M, 3-year deal
Indians trade two-time Cy Young winner Kluber to Rangers
Fire breaks out at under construction Texas Rangers park
Braves Non-Tender Three Players
Moustakas, Reds agree to $64 million, 4-year deal