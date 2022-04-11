Feds target Ga., S.C. suspects in crackdown on illegal guns

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In a bid to cut violent crime, federal authorities here and elsewhere rolled out a crackdown Monday on illegal guns and illegal possession of them.

In Georgia, the crackdown took the form of federal indictments of felons who aren’t supposed to have guns.

As part of the same effort, U.S. prosecutors in Philadelphia say they’ve shut down an illegal “pipeline” of guns from Georgia and South Carolina to the black market in the Northeast.

Meanwhile in Washington, President Joe Biden took fresh aim at ghost guns, the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes.

In Philadelphia

Authorities are working to halt what they’re calling the “Iron Pipeline” — the trafficking of guns bought in Southern states to the Northeast, where they’re sold on the black market and used in crimes.

In one of those cases, five Atlanta-area defendants and six from Pennsylvania were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer. Two of the Pennsylvania suspects were also charged with dealing firearms without a license.

Beginning in October 2020, federal agents learned that guns recovered in the Philadelphia area had been bought in Georgia. Investigators learned that over the course of six months, conspirators allegedly purchased nearly 300 guns from dealers in and around Atlanta and took them to Philadelphia, where they were illegally sold for about $116,000.

The Georgians charged include Fredrick Norman, 25, of Atlanta; Brianna “Mars” Walker, 23, of Atlanta; Charles “Vjizzy” O’Bannon, 24, of Villa Rica; Stephen Norman, 23, of Villa Rica; and Devin “Lant” Church, 24, of Villa Rica.

In a separate Philadelphia case, a suspect from South Carolina and two from Pennsylvania were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer. The South Carolina suspect also was charged with dealing firearms without a license.

Prosecutors said through the conspiracy, about 100 guns bought in the Myrtle Beach ended up on the Philadelphia black market.

The South Carolina suspect was identified as Muhammad “Moo” Ware, 26, of Myrtle Beach.

In Georgia

In a separate case that’s also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Georgia announced the indictment of an Augusta man — Nequan O’Neal Roberson, 2, — and five other Georgians on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In the past four years, more than 750 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, several other local defendants have pleaded guilty to federal charges that include illegal firearms possession:

Demont Latrell Gresham, 33, of Washington, Ga., was sentenced 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gresham ran from Wilkes County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers in July 2020 when they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, and officers found a rifle in his vehicle. He was arrested in August 2020 when located by Wilkes County deputies.

James Ricardo Harris, 29, of Augusta, was sentenced to 26 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harris was arrested in May 2019 when Columbia County sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of a pistol during a traffic stop.

Keyon Quinton Adams, 28, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. Marshals serving warrants for Adams’ arrest on Florida charges found him in possession of a pistol when they took him into custody in October 2021 in Martinez.

Ricardo DeAngelo Norman, 33, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. Norman was charged in the October 2021 indictment in Operation Washout, an investigation into a cocaine-trafficking ring in the Burke County area.

Fredrick Connell Blount, 38, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Blount was arrested after a traffic stop in August 2020 when Richmond County sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in the vehicle Blount was driving.

Jamie Lee Cogan, 37, of Thomson, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cogan in April 2021 after finding him in possession of a pistol. Cogan was being sought at the time by Pickens County authorities on a warrant for violating probation.

In Washington

At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on ghost guns.

Law enforcement is sounding the alarm,” Biden said of ghost guns, briefly holding one up for cameras to see in the Rose Garden. “Our communities are paying the price.”

For nearly a year, the ghost gun rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process. Gun safety groups and Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the Justice Department to finish the rule for months. It will probably be met with heavy resistance from gun groups and draw litigation in the coming weeks.

Justice Department statistics show that nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020. It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don’t contact the government about the guns because they can’t be traced.

The new rule changes the current definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun. It says those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers. Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale — as they do with other commercially made firearms. The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3D-printers.

