Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Chilly start to your Monday. Warming trend followed by late week rain chances.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No rain is in the forecast until late Wednesday into Thursday, so we can look forward to great weather for your outdoor plans Monday and Tuesday. After a chilly start this morning in the lower 40s, high temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees with winds from the west at 8 to 13 mph.

Even warmer temperatures on tap Tuesday with wake up temperatures near 50 degrees and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front brings the next chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday. That front will likely stall over the southeast, meaning we could see showers continue Friday into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters...
Scheffler chased win with a caddie who knew the way
Robert
Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken

Latest News

Late Week Rain
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Late Week Rain
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 4.10.22
Nice & Warm
Warming Trend This Week
After a rare April freeze in Augusta, much warmer weather is on the way for the final round of...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still