Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure centered overhead will mean another clear and chilly night tonight, then a big time warm up will take us through the upcoming work week.

No rain is in the forecast until late Wednesday into Thursday, so we can look forward to great weather for your outdoor plans Monday and Tuesday. After a chilly start Monday in the lower 40s, high temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees with winds from the west at 8 to 13 mph.

Even warmer temperatures on tap Tuesday with wake up temperatures near 50 degrees and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front brings the next chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday. That front will likely stall over the southeast, meaning we could see showers continue Friday into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.