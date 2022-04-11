Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Warming trend followed by late week rain chances.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the low to mid-50s by Tuesday morning. We’ll stay partly to mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon and temps will warm into the mid-80s with winds out of the SW between 5-10 mph.

While we’ll stay dry river levels are expected to rise in Augusta as more water is released from Clark’s Hill Lake. Minor flooding could be possible along the riverwalk and southern sections of Richmond and Aiken counties.

Areal Flood Advisory
Areal Flood Advisory(wrdw)

Temps will return to the mid-80s on Wednesday with a little more cloud cover expected. Overnight temps will fluctuate between the mid-50s and low 60s over the next several mornings. We are expected to stay dry both Tuesday and Wednesday which means pollen levels will stay elevated.

Pollen Forecast
Pollen Forecast(wrdw)

Our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will come on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. Temps are expected to remain in the 80s through the week and Easter Weekend. That front will likely stall to our south and then move back north for the weekend with means we’ll continue with the slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, as of now, the highest chance for rain looks to be in the evening on both days.

Easter Forecast
Easter Forecast(wrdw)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection...
Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown
Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters...
Scheffler chased win with a caddie who knew the way

Latest News

Pollen Meter
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Late Week Rain
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Late Week Rain
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 4.10.22
Nice & Warm
Warming Trend This Week