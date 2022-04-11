Community helps patron track down stolen truck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One patron is leaving Augusta with a story he’ll never forget.

Dean Parker has been coming to Augusta for 18 years for the Masters tournament. For his son Trey, it was his first time.

Before coming to Augusta, they stopped in Atlanta to pick up a brand-new truck. In Augusta, they stayed at the Days Inn hotel on Wheeler Road.

“I told him I’d get up early and grab our passes, and then we’ll head in, and you’ll enjoy getting a chance to enjoy the Masters,” said Parker, Mobile, Alabama resident.

But at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday--

“I turned around and said to my son and asked him if he moved the truck in the middle of the night, and he goes ‘no sir’. I said, ‘there’s no truck’ and he got up and says, ‘can I go back to sleep. This has to be a bad dream’.” said Parker.

Their brand-new Ford pickup truck was stolen.

“There was this barrage of people that started reaching out,” he said.

He took to Facebook, where his post had over 2,000 shares. Parker says the truck was found at the BP gas station on Gordon highway, parked in front.

Surveillance video shows a man at the gas station talking with the cashier at around 1:36 a.m., an hour after allegedly stealing the truck.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, call the RCSO at (706) 821-1080.

Stolen truck suspect (WRDW)

“He had gone in to show off this new truck he had taken, stolen, and the lights started going off. All of a sudden, he takes off running,” said Parker.

Parker says the truck was unharmed, and only one small thing was taken. He’s just grateful for the community’s help.

“It means that people love their town, they’re proud of their town. Not many towns get an international event like Augusta National and the Masters,” he said.

It’s a memory they will never forget.

“It definitely made for a funny story in this day in age, but it’s not funny at 6:30 a.m. when you walk out and see no truck out there,” he said.

