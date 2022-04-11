Camden Co. administrator says county still pursuing spaceport development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Camden County leaders say plans to develop a spaceport are still moving forward, even though a court ruling and a popular vote are blocking the county from buying the land to build it.

Monday, the Camden County administrator spoke to a group in Savannah about why they are still fighting to establish a spaceport, and why he believes it will positively impact the whole region.

Camden County Administrator, Steve Howard, says despite the results of a referendum early last month, the county, along with private companies are meeting and planning the future of the spaceport project.

“The referendum said ‘yes’ meant ‘no’ and ‘no’ meant ‘yes,’ so very confusing. It wasn’t a ballot question that the county created, and still today I don’t think anyone’s come forward to say ‘I wrote it.’ We have our thoughts on potentially who that could be, but they need to actually talk about that and be transparent and bring that forward,” Howard said.

Howard says the county is appealing to the state Supreme Court, adding legal advisors for the County Commission are confident the referendum will be overturned.

Those opposing the spaceport say they’re worried about how it will impact the environment.

Howard’s presentation countered that argument, pointing out Cape Canaveral as an example of a spaceport that coexists with its surrounding environment.

“It’s a pretty important issue, not only for Camden, but for the whole state of Georgia for other projects...not just specific to the spaceport, but it’s pretty important for tier one, tier two projects,” Howard said.

Howard says he’s happy to share details about spaceport Camden with groups around the state and explained why.

“It’s a great project, again it’s just not for Camden...it’s really regional specific. So, it’s a great opportunity that will lift this whole coast up. Just like you have Georgia Tech here, there’s a campus here. You have others. What an opportunity to have some of those students in the future, have another campus right in Camden County and in the region, be a part of the next space race,” Howard said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.