Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Camden Co. administrator says county still pursuing spaceport development

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Camden County leaders say plans to develop a spaceport are still moving forward, even though a court ruling and a popular vote are blocking the county from buying the land to build it.

Monday, the Camden County administrator spoke to a group in Savannah about why they are still fighting to establish a spaceport, and why he believes it will positively impact the whole region.

Camden County Administrator, Steve Howard, says despite the results of a referendum early last month, the county, along with private companies are meeting and planning the future of the spaceport project.

“The referendum said ‘yes’ meant ‘no’ and ‘no’ meant ‘yes,’ so very confusing. It wasn’t a ballot question that the county created, and still today I don’t think anyone’s come forward to say ‘I wrote it.’ We have our thoughts on potentially who that could be, but they need to actually talk about that and be transparent and bring that forward,” Howard said.

Howard says the county is appealing to the state Supreme Court, adding legal advisors for the County Commission are confident the referendum will be overturned.

Those opposing the spaceport say they’re worried about how it will impact the environment.

Howard’s presentation countered that argument, pointing out Cape Canaveral as an example of a spaceport that coexists with its surrounding environment.

“It’s a pretty important issue, not only for Camden, but for the whole state of Georgia for other projects...not just specific to the spaceport, but it’s pretty important for tier one, tier two projects,” Howard said.

Howard says he’s happy to share details about spaceport Camden with groups around the state and explained why.

“It’s a great project, again it’s just not for Camden...it’s really regional specific. So, it’s a great opportunity that will lift this whole coast up. Just like you have Georgia Tech here, there’s a campus here. You have others. What an opportunity to have some of those students in the future, have another campus right in Camden County and in the region, be a part of the next space race,” Howard said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Columbia County resident
Locals share thoughts on viral Columbia County video
Kelvin Taylor
Details emerge on how gunfire, chase erupted on Washington Road
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 13
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina and a tornado touched...
How you can support Allendale rebuild after storm damage
Golfers and fans will be back on the course at Harbour Town Wednesday morning for another day...
RBC Heritage back in full swing after two years with pandemic precautions
Morning Mix
Morning Mix - Rock Fore! Dough, golf etiquette and more!
Child homicide suspects to appear in court
Former Food Network contestant to appear in court