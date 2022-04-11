Augusta Regional Airport prepares, gives tips for post-Master’s week travelers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Monday after the Masters is usually one of the busiest days of the year for Augusta regional airport.

Leaders with the airport said they take steps to make sure everything runs smoothly, and there steps people can take to ensure ease with travelling.

One patron told News 12, he is all too familiar with Augusta Regional Airport during Master’s Week.

Rees Jones has been flying into Augusta Regional Airport for Masters week for years.

“I’ve been coming to the Masters for practically 55 years, I came here with my father.”

That’s because his father, Robert Trent Jones, has a very special connection to the course.

“My dad did the sixteenth hole, he put in the pond in at 11, changed the first hole changed a lot of holes back in 1947 through 1951 or 1952,” said Jones.

That connection has brought him here many times, allowing him to see the growth.

“This airport has been expanded it’s been improved um and it can take the capacity of the Masters,” said Jones.

The Masters always brings crowds to the airport, especially the days when the tournament is wrapping up.

Lauren Smith, the Director of Public Relations at Augusta Regional Airport said, there are some things they do to prepare.

“All the departments hire extra personnel to make sure they’re on site,” said Smith. “We want to provide a safe secure environment [that’s] highly customer service oriented.”

To make sure your experience at Augusta Regional goes smoothly, they said check in for a flight ahead of time, make sure luggage is consolidated and approved through TSA, and allow plenty of time to go through security and board.

“I think a lot of people think we’re small regional, you can get in and out in a couple of hours,” said Smith. “Give yourself at least three hours before your departure time, just to be on the safe side.”

Smith said despite the hustle and bustle of the airport at Masters Week, they enjoy meeting all the people who come in those doors.

That feeling of appreciation is one Jones said he feels for Augusta, and the tournament.

“I think what’s so phenomenal about Augusta is just the southern hospitality experienced here,” said Jones.

Smith said they will not have numbers on how many people travelled through the airport, especially to those nine new destinations they added for the week, until next month. She said they hope people enjoyed having those extra options.

