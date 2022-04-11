Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Augusta airport is bustling as patrons leave, locals return

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As tournament patrons head out, locals are returning from spring break.

The unusually large crowds are a sign that Augusta Regional Airport is getting back to normal.

“I’ve never seen this airport this busy,” said Olivia McKerler, local.

It’s been a while since Augusta Regional Airport saw a crowd like Monday’s.

MORE | Augusta Regional Airport prepares for golf tournament crowds

After the first full capacity tournament in three years, thousands of visitors are heading back, and people who left are coming back.

“We had our house rented out for Masters, so we felt we’d get out of town and go on vacation,” she said.

McKerley is back from a trip with her family. They went to Orlando while visitors rented their house.

MORE | Augusta airport showcases local talent in between flights

“Since we hadn’t done it in a few years, it was nice to get back to the hustle and bustle of having to clean everything and having to get it ready. It’s a good feeling to have it done and then get on a plane and get out of town,” she said.

Official travel numbers aren’t available yet, but the TSA projected the airport would be three and a half times busier than normal.

After braving the crowds, McKerley is ready to go home.

“Feels good to be back. Now I have to go home and clean the house,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection...
Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown
Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters...
Scheffler chased win with a caddie who knew the way

Latest News

Sheriff's office talks crime during tournament week
Sheriff's office talks crime during tournament week
Huggy Wuggy
What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral
What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral
What the Tech: Scary carton character goes viral
airport
Airport bustling as patrons leave, locals return