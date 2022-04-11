Augusta airport is bustling as patrons leave, locals return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As tournament patrons head out, locals are returning from spring break.

The unusually large crowds are a sign that Augusta Regional Airport is getting back to normal.

“I’ve never seen this airport this busy,” said Olivia McKerler, local.

It’s been a while since Augusta Regional Airport saw a crowd like Monday’s.

After the first full capacity tournament in three years, thousands of visitors are heading back, and people who left are coming back.

“We had our house rented out for Masters, so we felt we’d get out of town and go on vacation,” she said.

McKerley is back from a trip with her family. They went to Orlando while visitors rented their house.

“Since we hadn’t done it in a few years, it was nice to get back to the hustle and bustle of having to clean everything and having to get it ready. It’s a good feeling to have it done and then get on a plane and get out of town,” she said.

Official travel numbers aren’t available yet, but the TSA projected the airport would be three and a half times busier than normal.

After braving the crowds, McKerley is ready to go home.

“Feels good to be back. Now I have to go home and clean the house,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.