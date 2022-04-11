1 local resident indicted, others sentenced on federal gun charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was charged and several CSRA residents have pleaded guilty to charges related to illegal gun possession, federal prosecutors said.

Named in a federal indictment in the Southern District of Georgia is Nequan O’Neal Roberson, 22, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His indictment and several others of nonlocal residents are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime.

Additional local defendants recently have pleaded guilty to federal charges that include illegal firearms possession:

Demont Latrell Gresham, 33, of Washington, Ga., was sentenced 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gresham ran from Wilkes County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers in July 2020 when they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, and officers found a rifle in his vehicle. He was arrested in August 2020 when located by Wilkes County deputies.

James Ricardo Harris, 29, of Augusta, was sentenced to 26 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harris was arrested in May 2019 when Columbia County sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of a pistol during a traffic stop.

Keyon Quinton Adams, 28, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. Marshals serving warrants for Adams’ arrest on Florida charges found him in possession of a pistol when they took him into custody in October 2021 in Martinez.

Ricardo DeAngelo Norman, 33, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. Norman was charged in the October 2021 indictment in Operation Washout, an investigation into a cocaine-trafficking ring in the Burke County area.

Fredrick Connell Blount, 38, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Blount was arrested after a traffic stop in August 2020 when Richmond County sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in the vehicle Blount was driving.

Jamie Lee Cogan, 37, of Thomson, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cogan in April 2021 after finding him in possession of a pistol. Cogan was being sought at the time by Pickens County authorities on a warrant for violating probation.

