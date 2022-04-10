Submit Photos/Videos
Shots fired on Washington Road near Alexander Drive

By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired this evening on Washington Road around 5:30 p.m..

According to the agency, a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they allegedly fired at least two shots at the silver car.

RCSO says they now have a suspect, 29-year-old Kelvin Taylor, detained. He’s charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

