Scheffler looks forward to ‘great fight’ in final round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters.

The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round on Saturday and holds a three shot lead over Cameron Smith, who’s No. 2 on the leaderboard.

Scheffler says he’s looking forward to the final round on Sunday, which starts for him and Smith at 2:40 p.m.

He said it should be a “great fight.”

“Obviously, Cam is a tremendous player, and he’s got a fantastic short game, and he’s coming off a huge win at the Players,” Scheffler said. “Both of us are in good form, so I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

The wind is expected to be lighter than during the second and third rounds.

“I’m not sure how much lighter it will be, but I think we are both looking forward to the test and the challenge,” he said. “Playing in the final group is always so much fun, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Asked if he’s ever prepared or thought about what it’s like holding a lead at the Masters after 54 holes, Scheffler said:

“Yeah, I think that’s definitely a unique challenge. I talked about it briefly at the beginning of the week, but, you know, you prepare and work hard and do all the things to be in this position, and, you know, it’s a lot more fun being able to sit in here and talk to you guys after the third round versus, you know, just being swept off and going to the range in 30th place.”

As far as how he got this far with such a lead, he said:

“I’ve always done a really good job of focusing hard when I’m in contention. My college coach, when I struggled a lot in college, he spent a lot of time just talking with me about how I would hit these shots in the middle of my round that were just horrible, just terrible golf shots. And he would sit there and after the day, he would kind of come up to me and be like, ‘Scottie, if that was the 18th hole and you were trying to win the golf tournament, you would never hit a shot like that.’

“He was 100 percent correct. And so that’s something I’ve worked on, just being focused and committed to each shot. Because I struggled with that in college. I wasn’t prepared. I wasn’t always ready. I didn’t trust myself like I do now. And so when I get over a shot now, I’m fully confident that I’m going to make a good swing. And that’s really all I can do. The rest isn’t up to me. I can’t worry about the gust or where the wind is coming or how the shot is going to bounce. I just know the shot that I see and try to hit it, and after that it’s not up to me.”

A reporter noted that Texans have a tradition of playing pretty well at Augusta National.

He said he hopes he can play well like the Texans have in the past.

“I’ve relied on those guys,” he said. “I’ve taken plenty of advice from Ben and Jordan. Those guys have been great influences on my life, and I’m really grateful just to have their friendship. So I can’t really say enough about them and, you know, what they have done for the game of golf and for the state of Texas.”

