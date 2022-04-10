Scheffler escapes trouble, leads Masters by 3 going into final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Scottie Scheffler shot a 1-under 71 Saturday in the Masters Tournament’s second round and holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, who made sure Scheffler didn’t run away from everyone else.

Scheffler is at 9 under after 54 holes as he seeks his first major title.

Smith bounced back from a rough third round Saturday to post a 4-under 68, the best score of the day at chilly Augusta National.

Sungjae Im is five shots behind Scheffler.

Tiger Woods struggled with his putter on his way to a 6-over 78, his worst performance in 93 career rounds at the Masters.

Thanks to Smith, Scheffler will have to work for a green jacket.

Smith turned in a third round that didn’t seem possible at Augusta National with the unseasonably cold temperatures and strong gusts.

The 28-year-old Aussie shot a 4-under 68 — the only score in the 60s — to pull within three shots of Scheffler and join Scheffler in the final group Sunday.

This is not an unusual position for Smith, who was runner-up in 2020.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy’s wait to complete the career Grand Slam will extend into at least 2023.

The four-time major championship winner shot a 1-under 71 in the third round of the Masters.

That left him 1 over for the tournament and tied for ninth but 10 shots behind leader Scheffler.

What’s ahead

We’ll find out how it all turns out after the final round, which begins with the first tee-off at 10:10 a.m. Sunday by Cameron Davis and Adam Scott.

Woods starts at 10:50 a.m., Aiken’s Kevin Kisner at noon, McIlroy at 1:50 p.m., and Scheffler and Smith at 2:40 p.m.

