Scheffler chases Masters win with a caddie who knows the way

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LATEST | See the official Masters leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Scottie Scheffler has never been here before. Never gone to any course with the lead on Sunday in a major championship.

Been close a few times, but never in the spotlight as the favorite heading into the final round.

Luckily for him, someone will be with Scheffler every step of the way, someone who has taken a few rides around the pressure cooker that is a final round with a Masters win at stake.

He hired Ted Scott, who caddied in both of Bubba Watson’s Masters wins, on a test basis five months ago. It has paid huge and fast dividends.

It’s been working so far.

Scheffler shot a 1-under 71 Saturday in the Masters Tournament’s second round and holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, No. 2 on the leaderboard.

Scheffler is at 9 under after 54 holes as he seeks his first major title.

Scheffler and Scott will try for their fourth win in the span of six starts together on Sunday. Scheffler and Smith are set to tee off at 2:40 p.m.

