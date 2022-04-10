Major Rager returns to full capacity

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many tournament week traditions have finally returned to full capacity after two years of cancelations and smaller scale events. Major Rager was back to it’s full scale this year as COVID restrictions have lifted.

For some concert goers, it’s a yearly tradition.

“This is something that I’ve always looked forward to and it’s really great that we can actually come back and all join together enjoying something that we love,” said Emma Rosario of Martinez, Georgia. “It was just something we always looked forward to this week and just kind of like the end of a great week.”

Others got to experience the concert hosted at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater for the very first time, and some traveled from out-of-town to see the headlining band Futurebirds.

“Augusta’s special regardless of what time, but this week especially,” said John Garbanna of Macon, Georgia. “It’s listening to some good music with some great people.”

But the event was much larger than just having a good time. This year, some of the proceeds benefit the Hale House Foundation, which is aimed to help men in recovery.

“We really enjoy everything they’ve done in the many years they’ve been operating,” said George Clauseen, the founder of Major Rager. “We’re super excited to have them as the beneficiary for this year.”

Good times, all for a good cause, were a cherry on top of tournament week for all the music-lovers gathered by the river.

