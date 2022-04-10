Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘It’s what you dream about, right?’ McIlroy reflects on final round

By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rory McIlroy finished with a flourish at the Masters.

McIlroy, who is missing only a green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, put together a spirited final round. His 8-under 64 included an unlikely birdie from the sand on the par-4 18th.

McIlroy’s bogey-free trip around Augusta National matched the best final round in the history of the Masters and pushed him into second place at 7 under, trailing only Scottie Scheffler.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

His round included six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 13th.

McIlroy’s playing partner, Collin Morikawa, followed McIlroy’s lead at the last hole, making birdie from the sand shortly after McIlroy pulled off the feat.

After the round, he shared his feelings on what he was able to do in the second nine.

“It’s what you dream about, right?” he said. “You dream about getting yourself in position. I wasn’t quite close enough to the lead, I don’t think. Scottie is playing really, really well. To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this, I mean, it’s just absolutely incredible.”

He said the Masters Tournament never ceases to amaze him.

“Yeah, that’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there,” he said. “Just having a chance, and then with Collin, we both played so well all day, and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him too. That was an incredible -- I’ve never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert
Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken
Scottie Scheffler
Masters updates: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Luigi’s Augusta
Downtown Augusta restaurant featured on national television
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Scottie Scheffler
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
Masters champion Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava shake hands on the No. 18 green during the final...
Memorable moments from final round at the Masters
Here's a look at what was going on with Cameron Smith at No. 8 on the afternoon of April 10,...
On the course with leaders in final round of Masters
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them