‘It’s what you dream about, right?’ McIlroy reflects on final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rory McIlroy finished with a flourish at the Masters.

McIlroy, who is missing only a green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, put together a spirited final round. His 8-under 64 included an unlikely birdie from the sand on the par-4 18th.

McIlroy’s bogey-free trip around Augusta National matched the best final round in the history of the Masters and pushed him into second place at 7 under, trailing only Scottie Scheffler.

His round included six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 13th.

McIlroy’s playing partner, Collin Morikawa, followed McIlroy’s lead at the last hole, making birdie from the sand shortly after McIlroy pulled off the feat.

After the round, he shared his feelings on what he was able to do in the second nine.

“It’s what you dream about, right?” he said. “You dream about getting yourself in position. I wasn’t quite close enough to the lead, I don’t think. Scottie is playing really, really well. To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this, I mean, it’s just absolutely incredible.”

He said the Masters Tournament never ceases to amaze him.

“Yeah, that’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there,” he said. “Just having a chance, and then with Collin, we both played so well all day, and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him too. That was an incredible -- I’ve never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool.”

