‘I can get it done,’ Cam Smith says of battle for green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With his mullet flapping in the Georgia breeze, Cameron Smith will be battling Scottie Scheffler for the green jacket Sunday afternoon in the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament.

The 28-year-old Aussie turned in a third round that didn’t seem possible at Augusta National with the unseasonably cold temperatures and strong gusts on Saturday.

But in nearly ideal golf weather Sunday afternoon, it could be a different game when the two players tee off at 2:40 p.m.

What will he be thinking on the course against Scheffler?

“I don’t know, to be honest,” he said. “I think I’ll just try and keep it as simple as I can, try and keep it the same”

What will it take for him to win?

“Shoot the lowest score out there again tomorrow probably. No, I think preparation. I think it’s not going to be as windy. ... Typically here on Sunday, especially the back nine, you can use plenty of greens to your advantage and have plenty of birdie opportunities,” he said.

“Again, just stay aggressive into the greens and just keep hitting quality shots.”

What’s ahead for him on the course?

“I think the front nine out here, it can get away from you pretty quick. I think you have to stay really patient through the front,” he said.

“There is a couple of birdie opportunities, but I think the back nine ... is obviously where the tournament will be decided. Typically, there’s plenty of pins in bowls, and, yeah, you can give yourself plenty of looks if you’re hitting it good.”

How confident is he going up against the man currently rated as the top golfer in the world?

“It just means I can get it done, I guess, when I’m up against the best guys in the world. It’s a good feeling to have. It’s earned; it’s not given to you,” he said.

“So I’m going to have to go out there ... and play really good golf again.”

He added: “Hopefully everything just falls into place. I can’t control what anyone else is going to do ... so yeah, just go out there and really focus on myself.”

