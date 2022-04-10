Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia wildlife agency seeking reports of invasive lizards

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s wildlife agency is asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species.

The Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers.

The black and white lizards can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. The only known wild population of tegus in the state has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.

Tegus are commonly kept as pets. Wild populations have been found in South Carolina and Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

