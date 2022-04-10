Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection of Broad Street and 10th.

At around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down.

When they got on scene, RCSO says they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a hospital where deputies say he’s in critical condition. Investigators say they were made aware of a second victim, also a black male, who drove himself to the hospital and is stable.

This investigation is ongoing and details are limited.

