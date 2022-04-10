Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday morning’s low of 31 degrees in Augusta was 3 degrees shy of the record of 28 set in 1996, but well below the average low for this date of 49.

The same clear skies, dry air and lighter winds that allowed it to get so cold this morning will help high temperatures climb into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon. While it will be fairly breezy day, it will be a much less windy day for the final round of Masters with afternoon winds from the west to northwest at 6 to 11 mph with gusts to around 17 mph.

High pressure centered overhead will mean another clear and chilly night tonight, then a big time warm up will take us through the upcoming work week.

No rain is in the forecast until late Wednesday into Thursday, so we can look forward to great weather for your outdoor plans Monday and Tuesday. After a chilly start Monday in the lower 40s, high temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees with winds from the west at 8 to 13 mph.

Even warmer is on tap Tuesday with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front brings the next chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday. That front will likely stall over the southeast, meaning we could see showers continue Friday into next weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Sunday forecast for the final round of Masters action in Augusta.

