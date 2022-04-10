CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired this evening on Washington Road around 5:30 p.m..

According to the agency, a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they allegedly fired at least two shots at the silver car.

A News 12 viewer was recording a virtual tour of tournament traffic for friends and family when it all happened. Take a look at the video as the shots are heard and a chase ensues:

RCSO says they now have a suspect, 29-year-old Kelvin Taylor, detained. He’s charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.