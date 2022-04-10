Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — When she ended her first bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed. More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit is going to trial.

Filed in November 2018 by Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization, the suit alleged that state officials “grossly mismanaged” the election, depriving some citizens, particularly low-income people and people of color, of their right to vote. The lawsuit originally called for a sweeping overhaul of the state’s elections, but its scope was considerably narrowed after the state made changes that addressed some allegations and others were dismissed by the court. The trial is set to begin Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection...
Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown
Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters...
Scheffler chased win with a caddie who knew the way

Latest News

Gas pump
Gas prices plummet by 10 cents in Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces a new voter registration system on Jan....
WATCH LIVE: Ga. elections news conference
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 11
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
With support of kin, caddie, Scheffler’s win was team effort
Late Week Rain
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 4.10.22