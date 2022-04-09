Submit Photos/Videos
Tiger Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods struggled to a 6-over 78 during the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

That marks his worst score in 24 trips to Augusta National and leaves him well back of the leaders heading into the final round.

Woods struggled with his putter, three-putting four times and four-putting the par-4 fifth hole.

The 46-year-old’s limp on his surgically repaired right leg was far more noticeable than it was earlier in the tournament.

Woods said he couldn’t get comfortable over the ball and nothing he tried seemed to work.

Woods said, “Conditions were tough today.”

Friday was chilly and gusty, but golfers got a bit of a break later in the day.

“Today it’s been blustery all day,” he said.

“It was cold from the start. The balls didn’t go very far. I thought it was tough.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

