Scheffler feels confident going into 3rd round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scottie Scheffler goes into the third round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at the top of the leaderboard with a five-shot lead and also at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

With a tee time of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, he spoke about how he feels going into the third round.

He said he’s not letting his big lead get too much into his head. He says he played “solid golf” Friday, and not much will change in his approach Saturday.

“I mean, I’m still playing the golf course” he said. “There’s still 50 guys in the field, something like that, I’m sure, and I can’t worry about what those guys are doing. I’m just going to go out and play my game and just keep doing what I’m doing.”

That’s his approach to playing, just in general.

“I’ve prepared for a long time to be in moments like this and to win golf tournaments,” he said.

“I’ve done all the preparation I can do. And if I win this golf tournament, then great; and if I don’t, that’s OK, too, because I did everything I could and I’m prepared and the rest isn’t up to me.”

That’s not to say he isn’t confident going into the third round.

“I worked really hard this off-season and I have put myself in a position now where I’m in position to win this golf tournament, and I couldn’t ask for anything more after 36 holes,” he said.

“It’s nice to be somewhere near the lead. And for me, my game feels like it’s going in a good spot.”

He’s played the course before with some other golf greats, and that’s helped him prepare for what’s ahead.

“I was fortunate to play the final round in 2020 with Tiger, and then I played two rounds with Phil last year, and I learned a lot just by watching those guys manage their way around the golf course,” he said. “I’ve seen tons of highlights and plenty of stuff, and I feel like I’m constantly learning about this place.”

He also says keeping Bernhard Langer’s approach in mind helped him stay focused during Friday’s windy conditions.

“The guy seems to play good every year, and he is — I don’t know how old he is now; he’s not young. He’s definitely one of the older guys in the field here, and he continues to beat people around this golf course,” Scheffler said.

That could be a helpful outlook on Saturday, which is also expected to be gusty.

