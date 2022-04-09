Morning fire temporarily closes Wheeler Road Diablo’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the co-owner of Diablo’s Southwest Grill, a morning fire has temporarily shut down their Wheeler Road location.

Co-owner Carl Wallace says they believe the fire was related to one of the restaurant’s fryers, which was receiving routine maintenance at the time.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The employee in the building was able to quickly leave and call 911 sometime around 9 a.m. Saturday.

“The damage, although severe, can be repaired and after renovation we will reopen,” a Facebook post from the restaurant read.

This comes almost exactly a year after the Wheeler Road location was broken into. The break-in garnered a lot of attention on social media because Wallace offered the perpetrator a job, instead of a stay in jail.

Wallace says he is working to move employees of the Wheeler Road location to work at other locations in the meantime.

