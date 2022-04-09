Submit Photos/Videos
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken

By Clare Allen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputy Marshals attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Robert Wright at a hotel on Whiskey Road.

Wright fled from officers leading them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing on Charleston Highway.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, multiple shots were fired by the marshals striking Wright several times.

This incident was the 9th officer-involved shooting in S.C in 2022. In 2021, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in S.C.

MORE | Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County

We spoke with someone close to the victim who says the incident should have never escalated to that level.

Victoria Hollins has known Wright for 16 years. She says her heart is broken and wants people to know Wright was not what people are painting him out to be.

“It’s just been hurtful for me,” she said.

Hollins says learning about the officer-involved shooting was devastating. “It’s just heartbreaking. Painful,” said Hollins.

Weeks before the shooting, Hollins says uniformed officers entered her house looking for Wright.

MORE | Court docs: Man on house arrest visited golf courses 19 times, restaurants, went shopping

She said they came in with no search warrants and didn’t tell them why they were there.

“Y’all never showed me anything. As soon as I opened the door, y’all busted in with guns pointed at me and my kids,” she said.

She says Wright was more than how he died.

“He was that person that would give, give. Buy, and buy with no hesitation,” she said. “Always smiling, showing all his teeth. He was so down-to-earth.”

Hollins says what happens next is important, too.

“I just want justice because he deserves justice,” said Hollins. “All I got left are pictures and memories.”

