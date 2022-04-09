Insights on Kevin Kisner’s approach at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s Kevin Kisner teed off at 1 p.m. Saturday for the third round of the Masters, paired with golf superstar Tiger Woods.

It’s a windy, chilly Saturday out there, and his reflections on Friday — a very similar day — could offer clues to his approach to Saturday.

Here’s what he said about Friday:

Q: I know that’s not the way you wanted to finish, but how would you kind of characterize the day as a whole?

KEVIN KISNER: Yeah, I played solid, really solid. I’ve just got to get my driver a little more dialed in. Just can’t make the momentum putts. It’s driving me crazy. Those two putts on 17, 18, I should make those and post 4-under and be right there in the hunt. So running a little hot right now.

Q: What do you feel you have to do better with your driver?

KEVIN KISNER: I just keep missing right. I don’t know what’s going on. I heel hit it, and not doing that with any of the irons. So it’s highly frustrating. If I don’t hit it in the nuts every time, I struggle around here because I don’t get the distance.

Q: How difficult was the wind out there today?

KEVIN KISNER: I thought we got super lucky, to be honest. It blew early and pretty much laid down the last four or five holes. Judging by the forecast, I was extremely pleased with how the wind blew.

Q: You were the only player to birdie 11 both days. Can you just kind of talk a little bit about that?

KEVIN KISNER: They’d better send me two crystals. That’s two eagles, in my opinion. I hit a helluva shot today. I’m aiming right of the green obviously. Wind just pushed it a little bit left, and it hopped right on there and underneath the hole, which is hard to do. You’ve got to have some luck go your way out here. Had it on 13 and then not really on 17 or 18. Hopefully they all go lucky tomorrow.

Q: If someone said I’ll give you 2-under at the start of the day, would you have taken it?

KEVIN KISNER: Yeah. When it was blowing a hundred on No. 3, I was ready to take my ball and go home.

